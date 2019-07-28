Drop By This Iconic Bakery For Heavenly Desserts & Smoothies

img-gallery-featured
Bakeries

Wenger's Deli

Connaught Place, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop A-16, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

If you are in CP and looking to hog on some waffles loaded with nutella and dollops of ice-cream, then, head to Wenger's Deli right away! If you aren't big on desserts, their paninis are obviously not a bad option either.

Located in A block, you'll have a lot of options to try out when it comes to Wenger's. Either get their bakery items (say croissant, pies, macarons, patties, and sandwiches) packed or drop by their mini outlet at the back for waffles, paninis, burger, and smoothies (their Silken Chocolate smoothie is heaven).

Also, the best part is that Wenger's Deli is pocket-friendly! So, what are broke days even?

What Could Be Better

Well, the place can only seat about 10-12 people in one go. Although, you'll have to wait a long time for your turn to find a table, the food is definitely worth it. 

Bakeries

Wenger's Deli

Connaught Place, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop A-16, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default