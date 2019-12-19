We’re In Love With This Store’s Quintessential Punjabi T-Shirts & Phulkaris

1469 Original is a beautiful store in Janpath that is all things Punjabi. The moment we entered, we were greeted with smiles and soft gurbaani playing in the background.They have a beautiful collection of phulkari dupattas, hand-woven bags, funky and graphic t-shirts, cute and quirky souvenirs, and so much more. The owners of the store, Mr. Harinder Singh and Mrs. Kirandeep are the sweetest ever, and wouldn’t let you leave the store without a smile on your face. They, as much as their cute little knick-knacks and witty chuckle-inducing t-shirts collection, will make sure you keep coming back to this store. As you enter the store, you can see their beautiful phulkari collection, all the way from Punjab. The store has something for everyone, from babies to adults. They have an exquisite collection of handicrafts — such as wall plates with gurbaani embossing and gurmukhi calligraphy art. Their collection of brass antiques is beautiful, and we particularly loved their lassi glasses and pickle containers. What was really cute and quirky were the customisable yellow placards—they have on display the names of five rivers that flow through pre-partition Punjab. Their t-shirts are witty and so comfortable. We really loved the ones with the ‘Public Carrier’ truck and the ‘Chardi Kala Vibes’ — a witty play on the common phrase ‘Positive Vibes’. They also have a collection of souvenirs such as coasters, keychains and even kadas that you may want to gift to someone. They also have a store in Select Citywalk, Saket, for our South Delhi friends to check out. We know we’ll keep going back for sure, for their wide range of products and their warm smiles.