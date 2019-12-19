Drop By This Quirky Cafe For Some Amazing Coffee & Finger Food

Bites & Brew: Finally, a new decent cafe opened in west Delhi for coffee and nibbles. Now you don't have to go to South Delhi or Cp for a good cup of coffee over deep conversations. The decor is cute and just lovely. The place is calm with a nice playlist of English songs playing in the background. Loved the Cold Coffee and Latte here. I was unable to try any food but will do that very soon. Else, they have games and books to pass your time in a better way. You can find them on Zomato for exact address and go through their menu. Bookmark this place right away, especially west Delhiites.