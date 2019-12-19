Bites & Brew: Finally, a new decent cafe opened in west Delhi for coffee and nibbles. Now you don't have to go to South Delhi or Cp for a good cup of coffee over deep conversations. The decor is cute and just lovely. The place is calm with a nice playlist of English songs playing in the background. Loved the Cold Coffee and Latte here. I was unable to try any food but will do that very soon. Else, they have games and books to pass your time in a better way. You can find them on Zomato for exact address and go through their menu. Bookmark this place right away, especially west Delhiites.
Drop By This Quirky Cafe For Some Amazing Coffee & Finger Food
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: JANAK PURI EAST
Under ₹500
Family, Bae, Big Group
