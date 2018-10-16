We've Found A New Hipster Hangout In Dhan Mill That Makes The BEST Coffee

That it's a lovely, minimal, fabulously spacious place that does the most sublime coffee and eggs. While I didn't come here for breakfast, it's a breakfaster's dream come true. I only had the time to try two things: but two of my other friends who had made a trip recommended their Red Velvet Pancakes and Avocado On Toast (With Artisan Meats Goan Chorizo and Picked Onions) to high heaven. I tried the Green Eggs & Ham (I was drawn to the Suess-ian name), made with soft poached organic eggs, spiced pork ham, and green hollandaise. It was exquisite, and managed, to be both light but filling at the same time. I also tried a Coffee Tonic, which was strong and zesty, and the next time I stop by (and I will), I'm going to try the Nitro Coffee, with a side of Baked Brie.