Partying In Noida? Drop By This Beautiful Bar For Amazing Food & Drinks!

Lounges

SkyHouse

Sector 32, Noida
Logix City Centre Mall, 5th Floor, Sector 32, Noida

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Skyhouse Cafe in Noida is located in Logix City Center Mall, Sector 32, Noida Beside Noida City Center metro station. It's a rooftop cafe with indoor and outdoor seating. The place has beautiful Vibe♥️ . Perfect for a Date as well as family. The food is reasonable and really delectable. The Bar is so beautiful as you can see in the pictures. They have two bars in both indoor and outdoor seating. It's a highly recommended place for all of you. You won't regret visiting there. Note - They do have amazing Lunch Buffet deals. Must try Buffet.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

