Weekend Plans? Head To Triveni Terrace Cafe For Amazing Comfort Food

Triveni Terrace Cafe not only offers you with a beautiful ambience but you can have some really delicious food. They offer you with both indoor and outdoor seating, so you can choose your preference. My order consisted of Bangla Scotch egg, Mutton Shammi kebab and Palak Patta chat accompanied by cold coffee and jal jeera. I would recommend that you should definitely try out the Bangla Scotch Egg they offer. Boiled eggs coated with beetroot and carrot. Very impressive. The staff is courteous and supportive.