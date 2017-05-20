You’ve probably visited these stores already but they’re back with something new and exciting for your wardrobes.
Saris, Coasters & Hand-painted Shoes: Here's What's New At Shahpur Jat
Peeli Dori
Peeli Dori, the handicrafts shop has come out with its new line of saris and stoles. Expect bright colours and block prints in summer fabrics like cotton, linen and khadi. We’re bookmarking this for a quick present for Mom.
Handicrafts Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 2500
Al Artz
The shop known for its quirky printed cushions and creative posters has now added sling bags and block heels to their collection.
PS: All their shoes are hand-painted and usually there’s only pair for a particular design.
Clothing Stores
Golden Apple
Golden Apple keeps Western wear for women and kids. Their floral printed dress collection will make you feel like the summer breeze. Moms may want to head here with their daughters to get matching outfits.
Clothing Stores
