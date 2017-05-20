Saris, Coasters & Hand-painted Shoes: Here's What's New At Shahpur Jat

You’ve probably visited these stores already but they’re back with something new and exciting for your wardrobes.

Peeli Dori

Peeli Dori, the handicrafts shop has come out with its new line of saris and stoles. Expect bright colours and block prints in summer fabrics like cotton, linen and khadi. We’re bookmarking this for a quick present for Mom.

52-K, Jungi Lane, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Al Artz

The shop known for its quirky printed cushions and creative posters has now added sling bags and block heels to their collection.

PS: All their shoes are hand-painted and usually there’s only pair for a particular design.

5-C, Jungi House, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Golden Apple

Golden Apple keeps Western wear for women and kids. Their floral printed dress collection will make you feel like the summer breeze. Moms may want to head here with their daughters to get matching outfits.

306, Dada Jungi House Lane, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

