Shree Rathnam is near to our office and its very convenient for us to go here. So, today we didn't bring our lunch and we all decided to have South Indian cuisine, therefore, we shortlisted this place. It has adequate seating arrangements. We had ordered Kokum Nojito, it is a refreshing drink that gives you relief in this scorching heat. It has coconut water and some surprises. - Chilly Paneer: It was good and chilly. - Dosa: It was yummy and delicious. But overall it was a fine restaurant and the experience was fine too.
Stop By This Place For Some Appetizing Dosas!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Nearest Metro Station: Okhla N.S.I.C
- Chilly Garlic Chowmein: It had some other taste and it was served cold. So they served it again which was hot and better in taste. - Manchurian: It was not that great and I personally didn't like it.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
