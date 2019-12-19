Stop By This Place For Some Appetizing Dosas!

Shree Rathnam is near to our office and its very convenient for us to go here. So, today we didn't bring our lunch and we all decided to have South Indian cuisine, therefore, we shortlisted this place. It has adequate seating arrangements. We had ordered Kokum Nojito, it is a refreshing drink that gives you relief in this scorching heat. It has coconut water and some surprises. - Chilly Paneer: It was good and chilly. - Dosa: It was yummy and delicious. But overall it was a fine restaurant and the experience was fine too.