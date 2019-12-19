When In Amritsar Definitely Stay At This Super Cool Place

Located in the heart of Amritsar and a half kilometre away from the Golden Temple, goStops Amritsar is one of the coolest backpacker hostels for those who want to explore the city in a fun-filled way. The interiors of the hostel capturing traditional Punjabi aura of the town will give you the proper feel of Amritsar. Air-conditioned rooms, 24*7 working Common area with fluffy couches, Communal kitchen with cooking facility, and most social ambience with games and amazing co-travellers makes goStops distinct. They provide amazing walking tours which you can enjoy with other awesome travellers. The panoramic view of the city from the rooftop will make you forget about the world. The staff there in Gostop was very courteous and helpful. Do stop by at Gostop when in Amritsar.