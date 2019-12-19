Himachal Pradesh Has Some Really Cool Cafes For Some Affordable Authentic Food

It is sad but not a lot of people know that Bir actually has a lot of amazing food spots to try out different cuisines and dishes here. Bir Billing is mainly famous for Asia’s Best Paragliding Site and has many monasteries, treks, etc. for you to check out here. But amongst all this, no one realizes that it is also a heaven for food lovers. So, when I stayed there for a 3days and got a chance to taste the delicious dishes and different cuisines there, I fell in love with this place. I am a big time foodie and Bir Billing was the perfect place to expand my food plate and make the most of my time there. A chill place to relax and enjoy some snacks, Vairagi Café is an amazing food place that you have to try in Bir Billing. One of the few places which stay open late at night, Vairagi Café is the hangout spot for all the travellers in Bir Billing. This place offers a large variety of snacks and fast food options like hot dogs, sandwiches, etc. Coffee a must try at this place. A Chola Bhatura is the best one too. which are definitely delicious and easy on your pocket as well. Also, if you are craving some good coffee then this is the best places to head to in Bir Billing. Apart from that, I did enjoy their Egg Sandwich and Hot Dogs a lot and their Hot Chocolate is extremely delectable as well. So, if you are looking for a chill hangout spot in Bir Billing then Vairagi Café is the place. You may call this place for Best fast food corner in Bir Chaugan area, almost busy all the time. If you are a reader then you can borrow some books there and spend some free time with coffee. I am sure you will enjoy this place and good authentic food in the mountains.