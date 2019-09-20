When In Lodhi Colony, Drop By This Restaurant For A Culinary Nirvana

Jamun is a quintessential regional eatery, with a promise of offering varied tastes from Kashmir to Deccan. It’s hard to miss their purple coloured walls, mirrored windows, copper tableware and bougainvillea hanging from the tiled roof. And if all this seems less, their collection of old-Bollywood songs floating in the background never fail to set the vibe right. The food menu at Jamun is a celebration of India’s rich regional diversity and history. First, we were treated to a delicious platter of chutneys and papads. Later, we ordered the very tender and slightly sweet Dahi ke Kebab. For non-veg starters, we ate Mutton Ghee Roast, Jamun chicken 17 and Meen Pollichathu. The main course included Mutton curry and Hyderabadi Biryani clubbed with soft Kerala paranthas. What totally stole the show was the Daab Malai curry(Prawn). It was served to us in a coconut shell and was so creamy, thick and rich in taste. One can also order cocktails from their fully loaded bar. For dessert, we had their famous Jamun kulfi. The chef has unbelievably captured the true essence of Jamun. Don’t forget to use the mini-graters sitting on the table to sprinkle rock salt on the kulfi. A meal at Jamun is unique and hard to forget experience leaving guests with no option but to come here again and again.