When In Mussoorie, Try The Delicious Momo & Authentic Tibetan Food Here

Momos Tibetan Kitchen on the mall road in Mussoorie, is a quiet little restaurant that serves delicious Pan-Asian food. Their specialty, however, is Tibetan food and momo (which is literally the name of the restaurant). The first thing I do when I go to Mussoorie is probably head here for their momo. They serve it with both, a spicy and a sweet chutney, which in my opinion, is the most important part of the experience. Theirs, is pretty close to perfect. We've tried the vegetarian, paneer, and chicken, but don't recommend the paneer as highly. They serve your usual Chinese dishes such as chilli potato, manchurian, and the like as well. Their rice dishes are really good, and you shouldn't miss out on those for sure. They serve them with vegetables and/or meat and have quite a few sauces to choose from. However, if you're not looking for a heavy meal, we suggest you give the sukam rice here a shot. It's a Tibetan dish that has rice with vegetables cooked in a sweet and salty sauce. It's so so good!