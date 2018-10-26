When In Udaipur, Stay At This Heritage Haveli On The Shore Of Lake Pichola

Kankarwa Haveli is a heritage structure located on the famous Lake Pichola which is the central attraction in Udaipur. This 200-year-old haveli is being run as a hotel by the Rajput family that owns it. They are the descendants of the Thakur of Kankarwa who was bequeathed this land by the Maharana of Udaipur to build a house by the lake. The construction began in 1820, now imagine staying at a place that old. The views from the rooms and the rooftop restaurant are spectacular. You can see the Lake Palace hotel clearly from here and the City Palace too. The best part is this property is on 'Lal Ghat'. Two of the most popular tourist spots ie City Palace and Bagore ki Haveli are literally walking distance from here. Though most rooms are done up beautifully and have all modern bathrooms and fittings, the lake view rooms are the best when it comes to views of the lake. Each room has a 'jharokha' overlooking the lake. They also have a nice secluded alcove with a 'jharokha' on the first level with comfortable furniture, a place to enjoy the scenic beauty of the lake, meditate, read, relax, or converse in private. The rooftop restaurant is perhaps the best spot to soak in the beauty of this part of Udaipur City settled around the most popular lake here. Enjoy your breakfast with a view throughout your stay at this haveli. Kankarwa Haveli maintains its old-world charm and resembles a home rather than a hotel. There are no telephones or television sets in the rooms to upset the tranquillity and serenity of this beautiful haveli. You cannot help but fall in love and want to stay here forever.