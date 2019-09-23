When In Udaipur, Stop By This Place To Have Authentic Dal Bati & More!

Krishna Dal Bati Restro is a casual dining place to have an awesome authentic experience in Udaipur. This place serves authentic "Dal Baati Thali". Spicy Dal, Crushed Baked Bati topped with Desi ghee, Gatte Ki Sabji, sweet crumbled Churma accompanied with Salad, Shimla Mirch ka achaar, Chhach, green chutney, garlic chutney. Phew! Garlic chutney was the icing on the cake. Worth Trying!!!