When In Udaipur, Stop By This Place To Have Authentic Dal Bati & More!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Krishna Dal Bati Restro

Udaipur, Rajasthan
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

17, 1st Floor, Jal Darshan Market, Lake Palace Road, Brahmpuri, Udaipur, Rajasthan

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Krishna Dal Bati Restro is a casual dining place to have an awesome authentic experience in Udaipur. This place serves authentic "Dal Baati Thali". Spicy Dal, Crushed Baked Bati topped with Desi ghee, Gatte Ki Sabji, sweet crumbled Churma accompanied with Salad, Shimla Mirch ka achaar, Chhach, green chutney, garlic chutney. Phew! Garlic chutney was the icing on the cake. Worth Trying!!!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

Casual Dining

Krishna Dal Bati Restro

Udaipur, Rajasthan
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

17, 1st Floor, Jal Darshan Market, Lake Palace Road, Brahmpuri, Udaipur, Rajasthan

image-map-default