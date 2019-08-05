Ambrai In Udaipur Will Definitely Make Your Day Special

The restaurant, Ambrai is a lovely lakeside location and the menu of Indian food is extensive, so there is something guaranteed for every taste. The price range is medium level and service is quick with no frills. For a romantic evening in an outdoor location this can be highly recommended, but either go late or book as the restaurant gets packed out. Also, garden dining on Lake Pichola, which is different than many of the rooftop restaurants in Udaipur. Plenty of shade from a huge tree in the garden. Very quaint setup. Food is good, though not remarkable. Full bar, which is not that common in Udaipur, but only beer/wine for lunch.