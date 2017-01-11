As Jaipur becomes destination du jour, here’s our pick of designers, boutiques and standalone stores to check out—when you get time off from meeting your favourite authors that is.
You Need To Shop At These Stunning Stores In Jaipur
Good Earth
Tableware, cushions, wall decor, linen, bedsheets, you name it and they have it. This boutique gift shop in Rajmahal Palace feels more like a classy store and you can find possibly everything you could want here. Do check out their Tropical, Indigo and Mughal lines as well as apparel from their new Ajrakh and Husn-e-Tairat collection.
For the latest updates, follow them on Facebook.
Woven Tree
Ladies with a sari obsession, it’s stores like Woven Tree that give Jaipur a good reputation. The brand retails handwoven saris, salwar kameez and dupattas in pure fabrics from states around India.
Follow them on Facebook for regular updates.
Mogra Designs
Their collection is clean, simple, wearable and above all, sweetly unique. The prints and colours are soothing and perfect for summer brunches.
You can get updates about their collection here.
Tokree
A store of carefully curated Indian handicrafts, you can expect clothing and accessories for women and children, multipurpose antique boxes, rustic table fans, vintage Indian perfumes and tribal inspired art, amongst a world of period pieces.
Follow them on Facebook here.
- Upwards: ₹ 2200
Gem Palace
Brides and all her sisters, friends, cousins and relatives, Gem Palace is one of the most popular places to shop at. Having been around for over eight generations, you’ll find any and every gem you need, from vintage pieces and traditional designs, to more contemporary ones. To give you an idea of how magnificent their stuff is, know that the store is owned by the same family that once served the royals. Fancy, right?
For more information, go here.
Kripal Kumbh
If you’re a fan of blue pottery, here’s the most authentic store in Jaipur. Sri Kirpal Singh Shekhawat started Kirpal Kumbh and it’s the only manufacturer and exporter of premium blue pottery. As for what’s available, choose between classical pottery designs alongside new designs and shapes.
For more information, click here.
Dhora
Since we frequently use their delivery services, we forget they’re Jaipur-based. Dhora retails a mix of artisan-made and leather goods, including bags, hip flasks, costume jewellery, accessories and cotton and linen clothes. As part of their brand, Teatro Dhora is their very own concept store.
Log on to their website here.
Kalee
As the name suggests, their inspiration comes from Goddess Kali and celebrates all aspects of the female form. Run by sister duo Ritu and Ruchi, it is a multi-brand store; Ritu does Indian wear under the label of Ritu Jain Singh, and Ruchi does eclectic western wear under the label Crazy Heart.
For regular updates, follow them on Facebook.
AlterEgo
Fashion-aware and right on trend, AlterEgo is a one-stop shop for all style needs. The owner Vijayeeta is very friendly, and doubles as a stylist for almost any occasion.
For regular updates, follow them on Facebook here.
Jewellery by Astha Jagwani
A creative genius with her accessories, Astha Jagwani creates European silhouettes with Indian techniques and vice versa. Expect stunning costume body jewellery, including haath phools, head pieces and jhumkis.
Pratap Sons
Jaipur’s Ushnak Mal equivalent, Pratap Sons must feature on every Jaipur shopping guide. They house wedding wardrobe essentials including lehengas, saris, suit pieces, silks and indo-western wear and judging from the rate at which weddings appear on our social calendars, it may as well just jump to the top of your list.
For more information, go here.
Soma
Soma, as a fashion, homeware and lifestyle brand has managed to preserve and promote an ancient craft: Block printing. Made with careful technique, their range is always evolving and maintains its excellence consistently.
Find a Soma nearest you in Jaipur, here.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Miss India
Cutlery, showpieces, large matkas, figurines, glasses, furniture, antiques and a massive range of jewellery – the store is perfect if you’re in the market for pure silver.
For more information, click here.
Amrapali
Amrapali’s beautiful designs have garnered love and loyalty from people who swear by the brand’s offerings. Their Jaipur store is a sight to behold in its larger, and better decorated {and stocked} avatar than its counterparts.
Find a store location most convenient to you, here.
Anokhi
Anokhi’s clothing, home décor, tableware, stationery, jewellery and more attract people from all over the world. Their vibrant range has beautiful cuts and they’ve also introduced kidswear as well. Another must-visit: The café for after you’re done shopping.
Find out more about them, here.
Comments (0)