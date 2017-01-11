You Need To Shop At These Stunning Stores In Jaipur

Tableware, cushions, wall decor, linen, bedsheets, you name it and they have it. This boutique gift shop in Rajmahal Palace feels more like a classy store and you can find possibly everything you could want here. Do check out their Tropical, Indigo and Mughal lines as well as apparel from their new Ajrakh and Husn-e-Tairat collection.

