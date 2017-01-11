You Need To Shop At These Stunning Stores In Jaipur

As Jaipur becomes destination du jour, here’s our pick of designers, boutiques and standalone stores to check out—when you get time off from meeting your favourite authors that is.

Good Earth

Tableware, cushions, wall decor, linen, bedsheets, you name it and they have it. This boutique gift shop in Rajmahal Palace feels more like a classy store and you can find possibly everything you could want here. Do check out their Tropical, Indigo and Mughal lines as well as apparel from their new Ajrakh and Husn-e-Tairat collection.

Home Décor Stores

Good Earth Jaipur

Rajmahal Palace Hotel, Sardar Patel Road, C Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Woven Tree

Ladies with a sari obsession, it’s stores like Woven Tree that give Jaipur a good reputation. The brand retails handwoven saris, salwar kameez and dupattas in pure fabrics from states around India.

Clothing Stores

Woven Tree

3.9

Nidhi Kamal Tower, 2nd Floor, Ajmer Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Mogra Designs

Their collection is clean, simple, wearable and above all, sweetly unique. The prints and colours are soothing and perfect for summer brunches.

Clothing Stores

Mogra Designs

Tokree

A store of carefully curated Indian handicrafts, you can expect clothing and accessories for women and children, multipurpose antique boxes, rustic table fans, vintage Indian perfumes and tribal inspired art, amongst a world of period pieces.

Clothing Stores

Tokree

3.7

Hotel Alsisar Haveli, SC Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Gem Palace

Brides and all her sisters, friends, cousins and relatives, Gem Palace is one of the most popular places to shop at. Having been around for over eight generations, you’ll find any and every gem you need, from vintage pieces and traditional designs, to more contemporary ones. To give you an idea of how magnificent their stuff is, know that the store is owned by the same family that once served the royals. Fancy, right?

For more information, go here.

Jewellery Shops

The Gem Palace

4.4

Shop 348, MI Road, Jayanti Market, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Kripal Kumbh

If you’re a fan of blue pottery, here’s the most authentic store in Jaipur. Sri Kirpal Singh Shekhawat started Kirpal Kumbh and it’s the only manufacturer and exporter of premium blue pottery. As for what’s available, choose between classical pottery designs alongside new designs and shapes.

For more information, click here.

Handicrafts Stores

Kripal Kumbh

2.8

B-18, Shiv Marg, Bani Park, Kanti Nagar, Jaipur, Rajsthan

Dhora

Since we frequently use their delivery services, we forget they’re Jaipur-based. Dhora retails a mix of artisan-made and leather goods, including bags, hip flasks, costume jewellery, accessories and cotton and linen clothes. As part of their brand, Teatro Dhora is their very own concept store.

Log on to their website here.

Jewellery Shops

Dhora

9, Ground Floor, Yashwant Place, Near Ajmeri Pulia, Ajmer Road, Madrampur, Civil Lines, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Kalee

As the name suggests, their inspiration comes from Goddess Kali and celebrates all aspects of the female form. Run by sister duo Ritu and Ruchi, it is a multi-brand store; Ritu does Indian wear under the label of Ritu Jain Singh, and Ruchi does eclectic western wear under the label Crazy Heart.

For regular updates, follow them on Facebook.

Clothing Stores

Kalee

B-42, Lalkothi, Sahakar Marg, Jaipur, Rajasthan

AlterEgo

Fashion-aware and right on trend, AlterEgo is a one-stop shop for all style needs. The owner Vijayeeta is very friendly, and doubles as a stylist for almost any occasion.

For regular updates, follow them on Facebook here.

Clothing Stores

Alter Ego

4.1

11, Prestige Aparments, Sahdev Marg, Near Secreteriat, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jewellery by Astha Jagwani

A creative genius with her accessories, Astha Jagwani creates European silhouettes with Indian techniques and vice versa. Expect stunning costume body jewellery, including haath phools, head pieces and jhumkis.

Accessories

Jewellery by Astha Jagwani

Pratap Sons

Jaipur’s Ushnak Mal equivalent, Pratap Sons must feature on every Jaipur shopping guide. They house wedding wardrobe essentials including lehengas, saris, suit pieces, silks and indo-western wear and judging from the rate at which weddings appear on our social calendars, it may as well just jump to the top of your list.

For more information, go here.

Clothing Stores

Pratap Sons

3.9

SB-39, Near PC Jewellers, Tonk Road, Rambagh, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Soma

Soma, as a fashion, homeware and lifestyle brand has managed to preserve and promote an ancient craft: Block printing. Made with careful technique, their range is always evolving and maintains its excellence consistently.

Find a Soma nearest you in Jaipur, here.

Home Décor Stores

Soma Shop

4.2

A-5, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, C Scheme, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Miss India

Cutlery, showpieces, large matkas, figurines, glasses, furniture, antiques and a massive range of jewellery – the store is perfect if you’re in the market for pure silver.

For more information, click here.

Home Décor Stores

Miss India Old Silver

4.0

48, MI Road, Jayanti Market, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Amrapali

Amrapali’s beautiful designs have garnered love and loyalty from people who swear by the brand’s offerings. Their Jaipur store is a sight to behold in its larger, and better decorated {and stocked} avatar than its counterparts.

Find a store location most convenient to you, here.

Accessories

Amrapali Jewels

4.0

Panch Batti, Near Raj Mandir Cinema, MI Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Anokhi

Anokhi’s clothing, home décor, tableware, stationery, jewellery and more attract people from all over the world. Their vibrant range has beautiful cuts and they’ve also introduced kidswear as well. Another must-visit: The café for after you’re done shopping.

Find out more about them, here.

Museums

Anokhi Museum Of Hand Printing

Anokhi Haveli, Near Badrinath Temple, Kheri Gate, Amber, Jaipur, Rajasthan

