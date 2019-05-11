Greek Feta Salad 🥗 ~ Mixed lettuce, cherry, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppers and feta cheese tossed in lemon vinaigrette. ~ Cafe Di Milano is such a pretty little cafe with amazing interiors. They serve the most delicious food with perfect presentation.
You Can't Help But Come Back For More When Your Salad Looks This Pretty 💕
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA SEC 13
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group, Family
Also On Cafe Di Milano
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA SEC 13
Comments (0)