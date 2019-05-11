You Can't Help But Come Back For More When Your Salad Looks This Pretty 💕

Cafes

Cafe Di Milano

Dwarka, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

97-A, Opp. Reliance Mall, Dwarka, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Greek Feta Salad 🥗 ~ Mixed lettuce, cherry, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olives, peppers and feta cheese tossed in lemon vinaigrette. ~ Cafe Di Milano is such a pretty little cafe with amazing interiors. They serve the most delicious food with perfect presentation.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Family

