The Oldest & Largest Buddhist Monastery In The Nubra Valley Of Ladakh

Gaze at the beautiful and soothing statue of Maithreyi Buddha at Diskit Gompa whilst enjoy a gorgeous view of the Nubra valley. Standing tall (literally) at 106 feet long, Maithreyi Buddha is believed to be the next incarnation by all the locals. Once you are satiated by the man-made and the natural beauty, do check out the monastery which sits snugly on the hilltop. Built-in the 14th century, it is one of the oldest monasteries of the Nubra region.