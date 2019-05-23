With Tasteful Interiors, This Bistro In Gurgaon Meets All Your Expectations

If you haven't been to Whisky Samba then let me paint you a picture! Think large, think vast and think opulent. Whisky Samba is all that a whisky bar ought to be, a dramatically beautiful bar adorns the back wall as you walk in, an industrial chic high ceiling and comfortable leather chairs and mini couches invite you to sit back and relax in what can easily be termed as - the lap of luxury. With one of the finest and most impressive selections of whiskies from around the world, the bar is the true star here, even the cocktails are a homage to dram and the first thing you taste in their welcome drink, the Boarding Pass, a stellar whisky cocktail to whet your appetite. The kitchen is committed to freshness, they have a farm where they grow their own produce and what they can't grow is sourced from around the world, given that their sushi and sashimi menu boasts of eel, tuna, salmon and more. Speaking of seafood, I suggest you don't miss the freshest of oysters and the soft shell crab that's delicately coated with batter and fried to perfection, but don't fill up there, the food menu here is as huge as the spirits selection. Mix up the starters and add a few of the dim sum, especially the Crystal Lobster Dumpling and the Crispy Asparagus Cheung Fun. The small plates pair perfectly with the bar menu, order the Burrata for white spirits and Spicy Crab Leg with Tobanjan Aioli with dark spirits and keep the meal going on the right note. We skipped the salads even though the Crispy Chilli Betki with Green Mango and Lychee Radish Chilli were super tempting, the idea was to keep space for the mains. We decided to go with the Ahuna Mutton with Gramflour pancakes and Aam Kashundi Fish which was ideal with Gobindbhog rice, the fragrance of which lingered at the table long after it was over. We plan to go back for the Lamb Shank and Khichudi but there was a whole other menu to be tackled. We sat back to devour the Crispy Duck and the Grilled Pork Belly which turned out to be perfect bar foods, which meant another round of drinks, this time we chose Japanese whiskies, so do keep that in mind when you embark on this maddeningly joyful culinary journey. The meats here are perfectly cooked and beautifully presented, the vegetables are treated in a manner where they retain their original flavour and aren't overpowered by too much of anything. We finished this memorable meal with one of the best ever Coffee Ice creams and a rose based dessert that came with a nitro frozen rose (yes, the flower) that was shattered on the plate for a level of theatrics that blended very well with the ambience of a place like Whisky Samba.