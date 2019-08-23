Decode Air Bar: Where Fusion Decodes Into Delectable Food

From fabulous ambiance to delectable food, Decode Air Bar has it all. This place is a complete package with their one of a kind dishes, amazing cocktails, foodgasmic desserts and so much more. This place has an amazing rooftop. I've had one of the best days of my life here with good music, food, drinks, amazing weather, and rooftop. You can visit here with your buddy gang or your date. It has such chill vibes, it'll make you wanna have fun. If you're ever there, you've to try their samosa chaat, Chinese platter(what amazing presentation), jackfruit rolls, pink sauce pasta(do try this one), shahi brownie with Chocolate bomb(you can't miss this one), wishing tree, and so much more, it's CRAZYYYYY!!!!! From the bar menu, you can try, cosmopolitan because who doesn't love that, porn daiquiri, spymistress Rosenberg (if you like rum). There are just too many options to choose from. So, go ahead and have the time of your life. Enjoy!