If you’re buying your tea from San Cha, you’re probably drinking the same cup of chai that the top cats around the world do. That’s because the PMO trusts San Cha to curate and blend the best tasting teas sold at auctions in East India; in fact, one of their blends is called President’s Tea. The family behind San Cha is discerning enough to segregate Darjeeling teas into three distinct categories, basis the season they were picked in.

Visit them for a rather elegant tea-sipping experience. Read more about them here.

Price: 100gm packs start at INR 150, and goes up to INR 1,600. Tea tastings and tea sessions are free; no purchase necessary