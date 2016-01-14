Looking for some grub from across the world but got no cash to back it up? We at LBB have the cure for you, with our list of restaurants serving cuisine from all over the world, for the student {or anyone really} on a budget.
Where to Score Exotic Eats on a Budget
Afghan Darbar Restaurant
Located in the crowded lanes of Lajpat Nagar II, this restaurant is the endgame when it comes to cheap Afghani cuisine in Delhi. Try the Qabuli Uzbeki and pair it up with the Mantu, given with the customary side dish of lentils with naan.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Sam’s Café
The legendary Sam’s in Paharganj: Strike this one off your bucket list post sampling the falafel {served with pita and hummus} and the schnitzel. Plus point? The great view you get of both the jumbling mess that is Paharganj, and the pristine space that is Connaught Place. Minus Point? Not everything on their menu is good, so choose wisely.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
The Shim Tur
For when you’re in the mood for some sushi and/or authentic egg rolls, traipse over to this rooftop café after dodging shady lanes and dubious staircases. Try the Japchae Bap, a sumptuous dish of fried noodles and veggies on rice.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Ichiban
When craving some Japanese, Thai or Chinese, step on over here {right next to the famous Gulati’s} and stuff yourself on the Kung Pao Chicken and the Prawn Fried Rice. Also- with serving hours up to 1:30 am, it’s hard to give this place a miss.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Ama’s Café
A popular haven among North Campus folks, this restaurant located in the heart of Delhi’s Little Tibet is a winner for the Vegetable Thenthuk, Pork/Buff Shabta, chicken momos and the tingmo.
Sushiya
Delhi’s best-kept open secret, this counter serves sushi boxes to eat, as well as to go. Try the Maki box with the Miso soup and the Prawn Tempura.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
