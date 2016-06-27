Beaches, stunning sunsets and gorgeous azure waters. What’s not to love about Gokarna? Granted, Goa is usually the overshadowing older brother, but we love that this seaside spot is still not as populated and polluted. That’s possibly why, apart from that yearly pilgrimage to Goa, we pick this little town for our fill of sun, sand and sea. Accommodation is a bit scarce, but if you’re happy with a comfy bed and fluffy pillow, we’ve got just the places for you — from home stays to luxe resorts.
Beach, Please: Where To Stay In Gokarna
Kudle Beach View
This charming resort and spa is a great option for a slice of luxury, but with the beach side, rustic atmosphere retained. We love that the cottages and rooms {beach or garden view} are quite far apart, so your privacy is guaranteed. Plus, a great opportunity to soak in the seaside air. Diving, jet skiing and even the entertaining banana boat ride is on offer at this one.
Lounging about in the swimming pool when the waters are choppy is another of our favourite things to do here.
Om Beach Resort
We’ve already shared our love for this cutesy place here and we’re still fans! From just lurking around in the gardens with a book and beer, to traipsing down to the beach for some fun in the water, this one’s absolute bang for the buck. There’s 12 tiled cottages in total, though some are newer than others, so pick wisely.
What wins this place brownie points from us is the Ayurveda spa that has great service but won’t burn a hole in your pocket.
Sanskruti Resort
With two swimming pools, 20 cottages made from brick and mud, and 10 valley-view rooms, we’re happy to check in here anytime. More so because it’s an eco-friendly resort. Throw in an Ayurveda massage and we’ll move here!
Namaste Café
You’ve already read about our experience at this cosy little cottage here, but this list is incomplete without it. While it isn’t a snazzy resort, the few mud-brown cottages sit pretty on one end of Om Beach itself, so you’re never far from the surf and sand. We’d also check in here simply because of their amazing crepes.
SwaSwara Resort
Oh my, what a slice of heaven this is. Naturally, it doesn’t come cheap, but if the coffers are well filled, then SwaSwara is a fabulous option. Ideal for the soul searching and yoga-focussed traveller, the entire concept here is wellness, from the food {made following yoga, Naturopathy and Ayurveda principles} to the wonderful Yogashalas. In fact, you have to stay a minimum of five days.
We absolutely fell in love with the art studio where you can indulge in pottery or painting – to de-stress, you see. Quite a retreat, the Konkan cottages too, blend tradition and luxury. Think brick walls, outdoor showers and yoga decks. It is our belief that this is where we might find Nirvana – possibly in the swimming pool.
Suragi Homestay
Calling itself a luxury home stay, Suragi sits a little farther away from the main beaches, but along the coast still. There are four rooms, all decked out in different colours, and while they’re comfortable and clean, don’t expect to be living in the lap of luxury.
