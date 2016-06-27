Beach, Please: Where To Stay In Gokarna

This charming resort and spa is a great option for a slice of luxury, but with the beach side, rustic atmosphere retained. We love that the cottages and rooms {beach or garden view} are quite far apart, so your privacy is guaranteed. Plus, a great opportunity to soak in the seaside air. Diving, jet skiing and even the entertaining banana boat ride is on offer at this one.

Lounging about in the swimming pool when the waters are choppy is another of our favourite things to do here.