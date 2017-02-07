A bar façade so beautifully adorned with labels we haven’t probably seen let alone drunk before, Whisky Samba is where you go when you’re ‘not’ a wine person.
Whiskey Cocktails, Desserts & Ceviche At Whisky Samba
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54
When Fancy Meets Full
Whisky Samba’s Noma-returned chef brings with him the culture of ‘local is best’ and with that he has managed to churn out an extensive menu of global flavours.
His take on Sashimi starts with Shrimp Ceviche with litchi and berry, a mouthful of fresh, raw, live flavours and goes on to Salmon Carpaccio that’s as pretty as it tastes. For true carnivores, the Buffalo short ribs are nothing ‘short’ of a dish from The Flintstones and the Pork Ribs Samba Style are the kind you need your hands for.
Vegetarians needn’t despair, there’s a Goat Cheese Tortellini that’s stuff you can write home about, and Mushroom Risotto.
Cocktails And Desserts For The Win
This is where the palate cleanser is a cocktail, a Whisky Sour Sorbet with fermented water lily and passion fruit bubble, oh Lord! Ask for the house made marshmallows and jujubes to be transported back to your childhood or head to the future of desserts with the Samba Style After Eight, which has a Magnum style ice cream bar made with fresh mint, no syrups or sauces happening here.
The star however has got to be the 5 Textures of Pineapple, a dish you need to experience to believe.
So, We’re Saying...
This is where you come to celebrate, occasions, life events and most importantly, love, love for fine food and fine drams!
