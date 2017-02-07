Whiskey Cocktails, Desserts & Ceviche At Whisky Samba

Whisky Samba’s Noma-returned chef brings with him the culture of ‘local is best’ and with that he has managed to churn out an extensive menu of global flavours.

His take on Sashimi starts with Shrimp Ceviche with litchi and berry, a mouthful of fresh, raw, live flavours and goes on to Salmon Carpaccio that’s as pretty as it tastes. For true carnivores, the Buffalo short ribs are nothing ‘short’ of a dish from The Flintstones and the Pork Ribs Samba Style are the kind you need your hands for.

Vegetarians needn’t despair, there’s a Goat Cheese Tortellini that’s stuff you can write home about, and Mushroom Risotto.