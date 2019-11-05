Spend Time With Your Squad Over Killer Food & Drinks In G-Town!

As much as the name’s interesting, equally the place is. Whisky Samba in Gurgaon is the place to be if you want to have some good time. You have to have to check out the menu, such amazing curation. We had, 1. Avocado on toast- not the usual one 2. Burratta- wow is the word 3. Dim sums - to die for All in all the place is amazing for a date, friend catches, office party, anything and everything. I really liked the Avocado on toast, felt like such a fresh tasty dish. Do visit the place and thank me later.