When you feel like dining in style, having your napkin rolled out on your lap for you, and just want to indulge in a hearty meal, consider Whistling Spices. The joint has an impressive mix of Hyderabadi, Chettinad and Awadhi food.
Choose Whistling Spices for your Next Big Dinner
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SIKANDARPUR
Shortcut
Must Eat
All the kebabs, Paneer Chettinad, Chicken Sukka, Fried Idli
Must Drink
Sulaimani Chai, Buttermilk
What we loved
The many options this place has for vegetarians really wowed us. The service is also super prompt, making it ideal for a quick meal
What didn’t impress us
The parking
What is the best time to visit?
Any day for lunch or dinner; just make sure you’re very hungry, in order to do justice to this place. It’s also a good option when you have guests over and want to order in.
#LBBTip
We’d recommend getting dropped to Whistling Spices, or alternatively taking an auto to avoid unpleasant parking situations.
