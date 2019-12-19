Choose Whistling Spices for your Next Big Dinner

Casual Dining

Whistling Spices

DLF Phase - 1, Gurgaon
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

N1-N2, Qutab Plaza Complex, DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon

When you feel like dining in style, having your napkin rolled out on your lap for you, and just want to indulge in a hearty meal, consider Whistling Spices. The joint has an impressive mix of Hyderabadi, Chettinad and Awadhi food.

Must Eat

All the kebabs, Paneer Chettinad, Chicken Sukka, Fried Idli

Must Drink

Sulaimani Chai, Buttermilk

What we loved

The many options this place has for vegetarians really wowed us. The service is also super prompt, making it ideal for a quick meal

What didn’t impress us

The parking

What is the best time to visit?

Any day for lunch or dinner; just make sure you’re very hungry, in order to do justice to this place. It’s also a good option when you have guests over and want to order in.

#LBBTip

We’d recommend getting dropped to Whistling Spices, or alternatively taking an auto to avoid unpleasant parking situations.

