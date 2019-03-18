Best White Sauce Spaghetti Pasta In Town!

Bars

Master Of Malts

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Scindia House, 2nd Floor, K.G. Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

The pasta was really creamy and full of cheese. The taste was good and was perfectly cooked, this place is really good for outings and a must visit for all❤️ This place is a perfect party place and one can even avail their Happy Hours offers💛 Master Of Malts is situated in Connaught Place and the interiors are pretty cool. Would highly recommend people to check out this place!

What Could Be Better?

The service of this place is pathetic and it needs to be improved.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

