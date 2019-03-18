The pasta was really creamy and full of cheese. The taste was good and was perfectly cooked, this place is really good for outings and a must visit for all❤️ This place is a perfect party place and one can even avail their Happy Hours offers💛 Master Of Malts is situated in Connaught Place and the interiors are pretty cool. Would highly recommend people to check out this place!
Best White Sauce Spaghetti Pasta In Town!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The service of this place is pathetic and it needs to be improved.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
