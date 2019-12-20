Can’t give up on snacking in between meals? Neither can we. We recently went back to Whole Foods and scored some tasty cookies and crackers which aren’t going to be packing us with unnecessary calories.
Cookies & Roasted Snacks From Whole Foods For Snacking Between Meals
Shortcut
Cookie Monster
The first thing which got our attention amidst the well-stocked shelves at Whole Foods were the cookie boxes, which come in 16 different variants! We’ve tried quite a bunch of these and are crazy about the lemon ones. They’re flower-shaped, gluten-free and taste like something Grandma would make. Since they’re made of rice flour, the texture is a little on the granulated side but you get used to it soon enough. When we’re not in a lemon-y mood, it’s the Fig Walnut Raisin and the Almond Choco Chip cookies we seek.
They also do a very wide variety of baked snacks {crackers, lavaash} and namkeens {aloo laccha, sabudana flakes etc}.
Get Bread-y For Some Health
Apart from their packaged goodies, the store does fresh loaves of bread in bran and multigrain options as well as sandwiches and cakes. However, we weren’t super happy with their desserts.
What Else?
Whole Foods has pretty much everything you need to switch to a healthier lifestyle from organic honey, condiments, maida replacers, sooji, diabetic atta, oats, health bars and the like.
Comments (0)