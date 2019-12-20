Cookies & Roasted Snacks From Whole Foods For Snacking Between Meals

The first thing which got our attention amidst the well-stocked shelves at Whole Foods were the cookie boxes, which come in 16 different variants! We’ve tried quite a bunch of these and are crazy about the lemon ones. They’re flower-shaped, gluten-free and taste like something Grandma would make. Since they’re made of rice flour, the texture is a little on the granulated side but you get used to it soon enough. When we’re not in a lemon-y mood, it’s the Fig Walnut Raisin and the Almond Choco Chip cookies we seek.

They also do a very wide variety of baked snacks {crackers, lavaash} and namkeens {aloo laccha, sabudana flakes etc}.