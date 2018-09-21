Head To This HKV Store For Gluten-Free Cookies, Energy Bars & Healthy Bread

Looking for healthy snacking yet, crave something interesting enough to munch on? Grab a bunch of wholesome goodness at Whole Foods, where you get a variety of healthy loaves of bread enriched with bran and multigrain goodness, gluten-free cookies, energy bars, yummy sandwiches, wraps, burgers, and a bunch of pocket-friendly desi options too. I loved the 13 variants of gluten-free cookies and about two variants of sugar-free cookies with an ample variety of roasted, baked snacks and crackers to pick from. I found a bunch of healthy snacking options like Chana Masala, Honey Coated Almonds, and Roasted Pumpkin Seeds a lot of which were gluten-free. They also have three variants of speciality flour mixes to pick from and 15 gluten-free flour mixes. The best part is that you can order online and track your order too.