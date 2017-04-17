Enjoy Happy Hours And Amazing Dim Sums At Mr Choy

Mr. Choy

Khan Market, New Delhi
15, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New Delhi

Evenings are usually packed so book your table in advance if you're going along with a bunch of friends.

Try some delicious dim sums served at Mr Choy in Khan Market! From dim sums to gyoza, they know how to nail the cuisine. We tried the steamed chicken and the fried vegetable dim sums and enjoyed both dishes to the last bite!

Mr Choy offers the best summer cocktails too. From pina colada to martinis, they can serve your poison right. If you're looking at some cheap drinks, they offer a happy hour menu throughout the day.

