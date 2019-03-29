Planning A Fancy Jaipur Trip? You Have To Check Out These Stunning 5 Star Hotels

This place has a fantastic pool, where you can chill, eat and relax. If you're looking for something more, they have a restaurant, called Grills by The Pool that overlooks the Aravali Hills. The menu includes traditional delicacies like Murgh Mamra Badaam Shorba, Bhatti ka Murgh, Paneer Sooley and Malai Broccoli. Along with all this, they also have a kids' club where you can let your little ones have a blast for a couple of hours, while you squeeze in some me-time.