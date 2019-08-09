Why You Need To Start Shopping Local Stat

How often do you spot your friends and colleagues in the same Zara or H&M clothes you have? We all love exclusivity and try to look different, and local brands do just that.



Supporting startups, especially homegrown brands is a large part of my job - I mean, you gotta support local players to boost that ecosystem, right? I am personally bent towards the uniqueness, the sheer craftsmanship and the cute little details of handmade everything - that big retailers just don’t seem to get right. Here's what I love about what I'm wearing: