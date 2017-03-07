Aromatherapy made easy, Wikka’s potions and lotions are infused with the glow-inducing goodness of fragrant essential oils.
Live Like A Celeb & Custom-Make Your Own Fragrance With This Brand
- Upwards: ₹ 700
- Available Online
Fit For A Queen
Not just skin deep, aromatherapy is about a holistic mind, body and soul experience that’ll have you looking and feeling like a queen.
The creator of Wikka, Rupal Shabnam Tyagi, married into a royal family and was let in on regal beauty secrets. She combines pure ingredients, a thorough production process, and the benefits of essential oils in all Wikka products.
What We Love
The Basil Walnut Exfoliating Scrub will get rid of blackheads, white heads and dead cells and leave behind supple, dewy skin. It’s yummy ingredients {walnuts, cider vinegar, avocado oil} work their magic to cleanse, nourish and moisturise skin.
To remedy your dry elbows and knees, we suggest picking up a tub of Wikka’s body butter. Perfect for dry skin, this body butter has been made from avocado oil, wheat germ oil, lavender oil, shea butter and cocoa butter.
Your Own Custom-Made Fragrance
Feel like RiRi and consult with Rupal to create your own signature fragrance. That’s the other thing about aromatherapy – one size doesn’t fit all. Mix and match aromas {lavender, rose, peppermint, lemon, tea tree} to find a scent that makes you smell and feel great.
