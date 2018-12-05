Guppy in Lodhi Colony is doing a winter menu with 12 kinds of ramen. These fairly wholesome authentic Japanese meals-in-a-bowl are great if you're looking for an interesting winter menu. We tried the Cha Shu Ramen (pork belly and soy flavoured pork stock) which was really interesting, and the Tokyo Shio Chicken Ramen, which was milder (and perfect if you think the ramen vibe is a little too intense). We also hear the Burnt Garlic ramen is pretty flavourful.
Winter Ramen Menu, Guppy
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JLN STADIUM
Great For
What's Happening
Price Includes
Prices range from INR 800-990 per meal-in-a-bowl
Make A Note
The flavours can be strong, and may not work across palates, so bear that in mind (especially when ordering seafood.
Also On Guppy
