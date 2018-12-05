Winter Ramen Menu, Guppy

Guppy in Lodhi Colony is doing a winter menu with 12 kinds of ramen. These fairly wholesome authentic Japanese meals-in-a-bowl are great if you're looking for an interesting winter menu. We tried the Cha Shu Ramen (pork belly and soy flavoured pork stock) which was really interesting, and the Tokyo Shio Chicken Ramen, which was milder (and perfect if you think the ramen vibe is a little too intense). We also hear the Burnt Garlic ramen is pretty flavourful.



