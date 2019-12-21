Hot Pot Festival At TCK

I recently came across the concept of a hot pot meal and found out that TCK by the china kitchen has the perfect hot pot menu. They have a special menu till 21st of December. The concept of hot pot had two broths served on the table. One of the broths was mild and the other was super spicy. Both the broths had such rich flavourings. Along with the broth they serve items like dim sums, prawns, lamb, tofu, mushrooms, broccoli, water chestnuts and much more! You need to add these items and cook it in the broths. You scoop it out and dip it in some delicious sauces. Isn't this concept interesting? This meal is perfect for 4-5 people and gives you a warm and cosy feeling which is perfect for this winter and festive season. So do head out to TCK and experience this unique concept.