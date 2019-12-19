A pioneer in the egg cookery business, Rahul Eggs has brought its 500 variety of eggs to the usual haunt of every student in Delhi University, South Campus - Satyaniketan. One look at the vast menu will take you to the land of confusion. Oh, it's true! But some of the must-try items here {they are mind-blowing} are the Premium Monako, Spl. Egg Tikka, and the Spl. Chicken Sonako. The Egg Tikka is a boiled egg preparation with the topping of some veggies. You can pair it with their spicy pudina chutney, and it's a blast of flavours. The Premium Monako is an omelette preparation with bread slices coated with egg smeared with tandoori mayo, topped with a boiled egg and a mix of veggies. Rahul Eggs is definitely the best place to have some good egg preparations that are worth the money.
With 500 Different Varieties To Eggs, This Eatery Is Now In Satyaniketan
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DHAULA KUAN
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The outlet is slightly small, and because of the lack of proper ventilation, the kitchen exhaust sometimes makes the place a little uncomfortable.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Big Group and Bae
