With 500 Different Varieties To Eggs, This Eatery Is Now In Satyaniketan

A pioneer in the egg cookery business, Rahul Eggs has brought its 500 variety of eggs to the usual haunt of every student in Delhi University, South Campus - Satyaniketan. One look at the vast menu will take you to the land of confusion. Oh, it's true! But some of the must-try items here {they are mind-blowing} are the Premium Monako, Spl. Egg Tikka, and the Spl. Chicken Sonako. The Egg Tikka is a boiled egg preparation with the topping of some veggies. You can pair it with their spicy pudina chutney, and it's a blast of flavours. The Premium Monako is an omelette preparation with bread slices coated with egg smeared with tandoori mayo, topped with a boiled egg and a mix of veggies. Rahul Eggs is definitely the best place to have some good egg preparations that are worth the money.