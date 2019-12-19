With Great Food And A View To Die For, Check Out This Place In Jaisalmer

Desert Boys Guest House is located within the fort and a great place to stay but what makes it amazing is the cafe that has the best city views with amazing food. Little fountains and Bougainville adorn your way to the cafe that has a terrace that looks upon the city. The sandstone walls with carvings add to the charm. You can spend your afternoons here sipping a beer or come for a romantic dinner night with bae, the views are simply gorgeous. The food is simple and tasty, cooked fresh for each order so give it some time for your food to arrive. I'd suggest to keep it simple and order something local for authentic flavours.