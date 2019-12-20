Cold Brew On Tap, Healthy Desserts & Comedy Gigs: This Saket Studio Has It All

Woke Studio in Champa Gali is a collaborative space that offers the best of all the worlds - their own cold brews, Social Street Cafe's food (it's right next door too), and Health Kitchen by BB's desserts.

You'll find Woke Studio located right outside the main entrance of Champa Gali, standing tall and all white. The indoor area is spacious, has a few greens here and there, and again, it's all white. They even have a small area at the end of the cafe where improv and stand-up comedy gigs are organised almost every day by Playground Comedy Studio. These shows happen in two slots: 6pm and 8pm, and tickets for the same are available on BookMyShow. Also, look out for the open mic nights (which, by the way, are free) in case you're looking to test the waters with comedy. But, but, that's not all.

Coming to our favourite part about the studio: The coffee. The cold brew menu here has flavours like mint, Vietnamese, coconut cream, and more. We ordered the WOKE Orange, and it's safe to say that their cold brew is probably the smoothest, and the most perfectly balanced brew that we've tried in a long, long while. It's strong, not too sweet, is served chilled, and the orange certainly adds a zingy, acidic kick (who knew coffee and orange can taste this good!).

On the food front, their menu is a mix of pizza, pasta, burger and sandwich options from Social Street Cafe. We tried the Cheesy Garlic Bread here which was crisp, had a delightful garlic-y aftertaste, but wasn't something we'd go back home thinking about (that would actually have to be the coffee). You can also get healthy desserts here by Health Kitchen by BB. However, we didn't have the chance to try the same, and that's a good enough excuse for trip number 2 to Woke Studio.