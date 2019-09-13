Airport OOTDs Or Back-To-College Wardrobe: These Rajouri Stores Can Help!

Rajouri Garden market has always been considered great for ethnic-wear shopping. But in case you're not sure about the stores for western-wear, we have your back. Although, the market is closed on Wednesdays and crowded on weekends, make sure to visit this in the morning hours for a fun shopping experience. For the upcoming fresher parties, house-warming nights, get-togethers, and for brunch outings - you'll be sorted.

If you are wondering how to reach, Rajouri Garden metro station located on the blue line is the closest.