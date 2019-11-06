These Are The Top 5 Womenswear Stores To Check Out In Tilak Nagar Market

Tilak Nagar Central Market is a huge space where you'll find a ton of clothing and footwear stores for both men and women. It also has numerous street-side shops and the myriad lanes are occupied by dyeing stalls that'll colour your dupattas in a jiffy. We went to the market a few days back and have come up with a list of the top five womenswear stores that you must check out when you're there next.

Tilak Nagar Central Market is closed on Wednesdays and Tilak Nagar is the nearest metro station. We don't recommend taking your car here as the market can get super crowded and parking space is very limited.

Suri Silk Store

Suri Silk Store has been retailing pure silk fabrics and saris in Tilak Nagar Central Market since 1957 and the locals swear by it. The two-storeyed establishment has options for every taste - muted and blingy - and their lehenga collection is also pretty extensive. It is, we think, the perfect place to sort out your wedding wear in Tilak Nagar.

Prices at Suri Silk Store start at INR 3,500. The store is open from 11:30 AM - 9 PM.

11/4-A, Central Market, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Vestal

The beautifully decked-up Vestal store in Tilak Nagar Central Market is an excellent place to check out if you're looking for casual tops and tees in the market. The collection is trendy with an abundance of graphic slogans and embellished designs and the staff too is super patient. You should also take a look at Vestal's dresses and gowns when you're there.

Prices at Vestal start at INR 600. The store is open from 10:30 AM - 10 PM.

17, Mall Road, Block 24, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Elini

If you're looking for kurtis and kurtas in Tilak Nagar Central Market, then Elini is a fantastic option. Their kurtas come in loads of interesting patterns and you'll find them in pink, white, and blue hues at the store. 

Prices at Elini start at INR 1,099. The store is open from 11 AM - 10 PM.

2/5, Ground Floor, Mall Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Meka

Meka is a great place to shop for denims, asymmetrical dresses, breezy gowns, and formal western wear in Tilak Nagar Central Market. They have loads of blacks and blues on their shelves and you'll also find clothes in plus sizes at Meka.

Prices at Meka start at INR 799. The store is open from 10:30 AM - 10 PM.

2/5, Malll Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Kiaasa

Kiaasa has a superb range of suits, tops, and bottoms that are perfect for festive and occasion wear. They use a lot of gold-work and embroidery in their clothes and the range of striped and checkered handbags is also worth checking out.

Prices at Kiaasa start at INR 1,299. The store is open from 11 AM - 10 PM.

2/6, Mall Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

