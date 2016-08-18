Go Fast And Furious At Wonder Speedway

Amusement Parks

Worlds Of Wonder

Sector 38, Noida

Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Sector 38, Noida

Situated inside the Worlds of Wonder amusement park, Wonder Speedway is India’s first professional two-stroke karting track for motor sport enthusiasts.

Need For Speed

Whether you’re an aspiring F1 driver or simply want to hone your driving skills {on the track or off it}, Wonder Speedway is the place to be. With three varied track options to practice on, and a range of instructors who will educate you {in both practice and theory}, you really won’t be leaving any stone unturned during your driving journey.

A La Kart

Wonder Speedway promises to keep its karts serviced and smoothly running at all times. Choose from mean machines such as the Twin Engine Pro Kart {11 BHP}, Duet Kart {6.5 BHP} and the Single Seater {5.5 BHP}.

On special request, they can also arrange for race karts or custom-modified karts.

On The Right Track

Wonder Speedway has kept all the rules and regulations of the CIK {Circuit International d’Karting} in mind while designing their tracks. So, from track design to the materials used to the actual running of the facility, you can be rest assured that the rules and regulations have all been followed to a T.

