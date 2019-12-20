This Wooden Furniture Place Next To Noida Nurseries Is A Treat

We were Amar Colony snobs till we found Panchkuiyan and then, both of them suffered a terrible fall from grace because hey, we found these haunts that put a full stop to our love affair with the Delhi markets.

The plants peeking out from the nurseries and the different colours of wood made the whole area look like a dreamy tea estate.

While every tiny establishment in this row is worth a visit, we found ourselves liking K.S. Furniture the most. The man at the shop was patient enough to let us keep strolling, admiring and asking a gazillion questions, and then there’s the fact that everything here is made of solid teak wood.

Side tables, beds, chairs, dressers, side cabinets, coffee tables and mirrors were all lined in one narrow alley reminding us of people at a party who don’t know how to take compliments – all of them pieces were so beautiful, but oh-so-self-conscious.

Every once in a while we want to revamp our home without causing irreparable fiscal deficit and now, we’re looking no further than these shops.

