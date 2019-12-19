'Tis the season to make merry and lots of memories with friends and family. How about going the old school way, this holiday season by saving photographs in beautiful frames? How about making those photo frames on your own? Come join us at Fabindia to make your own wooden photo frames!
Lucknow! Make your own wooden Photo Frames at this workshop
What's Happening?
How’s the venue?
Cafe, design studio, wellness centre and so much more–the Fabindia’s Experience Center in Lucknow is a heaven with everything fab - from apparels and accessories to home decor and artisanal food, they have it all.
Make a note
Please note that registering for the workshop is not a confirmation of attendance. We will be calling you and send a confirmation mail post that.
Price
Entry is absolutely FREE
