Big Fat Sandwich: The place has some absolutely gorgeous menu for sandwiches may it be a open cheese sandwich or a crossiant. You can enjoy your sandwich with waffers, fries, drinks also enjoy blue tokai coffee in house. The calm environment allows you to have a seat eat and work at the same time. Love this place and also the vibe for the tribe
From Open Cheese Sandwich To Yum Croissants, This Cafe Has It All!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Big Fat Sandwich
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: CHHATTARPUR
Comments (0)