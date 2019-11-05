From Open Cheese Sandwich To Yum Croissants, This Cafe Has It All!

Big Fat Sandwich

New Delhi, Delhi
15-A, Hauz Khas Road, Block A, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Big Fat Sandwich: The place has some absolutely gorgeous menu for sandwiches may it be a open cheese sandwich or a crossiant. You can enjoy your sandwich with waffers, fries, drinks also enjoy blue tokai coffee in house. The calm environment allows you to have a seat eat and work at the same time. Love this place and also the vibe for the tribe

