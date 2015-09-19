An amusement park, a water park and a go-karting track all packed into one, Worlds of Wonder is the place to be when you’re looking for a weekend filled with fun twists, turns and spins.
Step Into a World of Wonder This Weekend
- Nearest Metro Station: NOIDA SEC 18
Ronan Keating said it best
Life is {or at least should be}, a roller coaster. The WOW amusement park boasts of 20 rides including the Big Beat {this is an advanced roller coaster with lots of scope for stomach butterflies}, Mega Disko {the UFO-shaped ride will just wobble you around much like a ship in a storm} and Download {free falling} among others. If you scare easily, you might want to take it easy and try out rides like Jumper {it’s a roundabout which also moves up and down}, Lake Wow {essentially a boat ride} or the kiddy favourite Mini Train.
Create a splash
If you’re looking for some respite during hot summer months, the water park is the ideal getaway. Put on that long-forgotten swimming costume and go wild on rides such as the Turbo Tunnel, Free Fall, or simply take a raft ride or float around in the Lazy River.
Hot wheels
They also have a dedicated area for go-karting and other motor sports called Wonder Speedway. Read more about it here.
Where the grub at?
Both the amusement park and the water park have separate dining areas with fast food including sandwiches, nachos, popcorn, pizza and a range of chuskis and popsicles.
Worlds of Wonder also hosts private parties such as birthday parties, weddings and even music gigs {they can accommodate up to 5,000 people}.
Price: INR 450 for children, INR 690 for adults, INR 200 for senior citizens {rates vary for the amusement park and the water park}
