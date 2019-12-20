Wow! Momo is Every Momo Lover's Haven

Fast Food Restaurants

Wow! Momo

Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi
3.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

V3S Mall, Vikas Marg, Commercial Complex, Laxmi Nagar, New Delhi

1 Outlets
View 1 Other Outlet

Shortcut

A must visit for all momo lovers, Wow! Momo offers a crazy variety with the spiciest chutneys. This is sure to satiate those momo cravings.

What Was The Experience Like?

A momo hater turned into a momo lover. You are spoilt for choice as the menu consists of more than just vegetarian and chicken momo. There are Tandoori momo, Fried Schezwan momo, Veg Fried momo and Prawn momo {Yes!} to choose from. As far as the pricing is concerned,you can’t compare this place with the usual street side momo stalls.

What's The Ambience Like ?

The simple wooden yet attractive furniture gives a warm Chinese ambience to the place. However, the seating is limited. But then, with such delicious momo and the huge V3S Mall, there is plenty of room to relish each bite.

Must Try

If you visit the place, don’t forget to try the Fried Chicken Schezwan momo with mayonnaise.

So We're Saying

If quality momo with a yummy variety is what you’re looking for, head straight to Wow! Momo.

