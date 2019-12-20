A must visit for all momo lovers, Wow! Momo offers a crazy variety with the spiciest chutneys. This is sure to satiate those momo cravings.
Wow! Momo is Every Momo Lover's Haven
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: NIRMAN VIHAR
What Was The Experience Like?
A momo hater turned into a momo lover. You are spoilt for choice as the menu consists of more than just vegetarian and chicken momo. There are Tandoori momo, Fried Schezwan momo, Veg Fried momo and Prawn momo {Yes!} to choose from. As far as the pricing is concerned,you can’t compare this place with the usual street side momo stalls.
What's The Ambience Like ?
The simple wooden yet attractive furniture gives a warm Chinese ambience to the place. However, the seating is limited. But then, with such delicious momo and the huge V3S Mall, there is plenty of room to relish each bite.
Must Try
If you visit the place, don’t forget to try the Fried Chicken Schezwan momo with mayonnaise.
So We're Saying
If quality momo with a yummy variety is what you’re looking for, head straight to Wow! Momo.
