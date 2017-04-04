Sweating Already? Head To Worlds Of Wonder For Some Fun & Respite

Amusement Parks

Worlds Of Wonder

Sector 38, Noida

Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Sector 38, Noida

The amusement park and the water park are a perfect escape on a hot summer afternoon. Their water rides and the wave pool are a must try.

How Was Your Experience?

It was an amazing day at the water park. They provide you with proper clothes on hire specially for the water rides. The rides themselves were lots of fun. I was happy to see that proper safety measures were being taken.

Who Is It For?

In my opinion, everyone from large families to couples to a group of friends.

 

