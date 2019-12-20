A Perfect Place For A Date With Killer Food & Pretty Ambience

Casual Dining

Eatery Royale

Janakpuri, New Delhi
Musical Fountain Complex, Opp. Dusshera Ground, Janakpuri, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Eatery Royal Restaurant is the place to visit with friends, family and with your partner. This cafe is a beauty in itself with a lush green ambience all around. The vibe is artsy with a Serene aura. The food, the ambience and the hospitality here is perfect and reason to visit again. The best part is that it won't be heavy on your pockets. So next time when you want the best of everything without spending much then you should definitely visit Eatery Royale.

What Could Be Better?

Everything is just perfect

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Big Group

