Eatery Royal Restaurant is the place to visit with friends, family and with your partner. This cafe is a beauty in itself with a lush green ambience all around. The vibe is artsy with a Serene aura. The food, the ambience and the hospitality here is perfect and reason to visit again. The best part is that it won't be heavy on your pockets. So next time when you want the best of everything without spending much then you should definitely visit Eatery Royale.
A Perfect Place For A Date With Killer Food & Pretty Ambience
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JANAK PURI EAST
Everything is just perfect
Under ₹500
Bae, Family, Big Group
