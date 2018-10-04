Read Up A Book While You Sip On Some Coffee At This Cafe In Vivanta

Amazing location: amidst lush green, Vivanta Ambassador is located in Khan market. The hotel is renowned for its Indian architecture that is beautifully portrayed on the walls. They have an amazing cafe named Brick Road, where you can head for some great coffee, South Indian, Italian, and for sumptuous Indian food. You can enjoy their indoor or outdoor seating with greenery all around. They have a bookstore and an antique store which offers traditional Indian items including attar, handicrafts, and some antique decor pieces.