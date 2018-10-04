Amazing location: amidst lush green, Vivanta Ambassador is located in Khan market. The hotel is renowned for its Indian architecture that is beautifully portrayed on the walls. They have an amazing cafe named Brick Road, where you can head for some great coffee, South Indian, Italian, and for sumptuous Indian food. You can enjoy their indoor or outdoor seating with greenery all around. They have a bookstore and an antique store which offers traditional Indian items including attar, handicrafts, and some antique decor pieces.
Read Up A Book While You Sip On Some Coffee At This Cafe In Vivanta
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They should lower the price.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, and Big Group.
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Comments (0)