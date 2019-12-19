Bowling, Food, Cocktails And Bull Rides At Yes Minister

Bowling is hands down the star attraction here. With a total of six lanes and a whole new set of bowling pins {and better graphics than before}, a game costs you INR 300 per person {all seven days}. Shoes are available, but not compulsory, so you can still continue to play à la Fred Flintstone, if that’s your jam.

There are also two pool tables {a game starts at INR 350}, air hockey, foosball, basketball, boxing, Alien Attack {it’a video game} and a mechanical bull ride for those who want a taste of the Spanish sport {don’t worry, there’s lots of cushioning around}.