Bowling, Food, Cocktails And Bull Rides At Yes Minister

One of Delhi’s oldest gaming arcades, Future Bowl at Essex Farms, underwent a makeover and made way for Yes Minister; the sleek, chic space promising a world of fun and an expansive food and cocktail menu.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
On The Gaming Front
Bowling is hands down the star attraction here. With a total of six lanes and a whole new set of bowling pins {and better graphics than before}, a game costs you INR 300 per person {all seven days}. Shoes are available, but not compulsory, so you can still continue to play à la Fred Flintstone, if that’s your jam.
There are also two pool tables {a game starts at INR 350}, air hockey, foosball, basketball, boxing, Alien Attack {it’a video game} and a mechanical bull ride for those who want a taste of the Spanish sport {don’t worry, there’s lots of cushioning around}.
Setting The Bar
One of the best features of the arcade {which was previously missing} is the bar, boasting of some exciting cocktails such as Tea Time {gin and Earl Grey tea}, Choco Essex {dark rum and chocolate}, and Yes The Weather {vodka, strawberries and ice cream}.
There is also a range of wines, whiskey and beer, both domestic and imported.
The Grub
The menu has been created by Chef Krishna, who is trained in French cuisine. There is a Mutton Kanti, a Kashmiri dish paired with a typically French potato rosti, a Pizza Quattro Stagioni, which is a traditionally Italian pizza with oriental influences, and a ras malai with a chocolate terrine.
Apart from these slightly unusual dishes, they also have the usual fare including soups, burgers, sandwiches, grills, and an all-day breakfast menu comprising eggs and waffles.
So, We're Saying...
Whenever you’re in the mood for a fun outing with quality food and lots of fun and games, bookmark Yes Minister.
